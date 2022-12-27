Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,884,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,877,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,240,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after buying an additional 242,086 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $201.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day moving average of $243.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

