Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of QCR by 141.7% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 9,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brent R. Cobb purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Griesemer bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,591.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,901 shares of company stock worth $533,149. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

QCR Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.87 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.58%. Research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QCR to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

