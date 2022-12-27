Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $126.78. The firm has a market cap of $875.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,000,564.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,433,271.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,446 in the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

