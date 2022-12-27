Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 32.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,285 shares of company stock worth $1,329,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $172.43 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average of $165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

