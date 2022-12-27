Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

