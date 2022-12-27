Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $394,000 in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Consolidated Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Consolidated Water stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWCO. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.