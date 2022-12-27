Ellsworth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2,435.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,700 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,530,000 after acquiring an additional 918,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 738,368 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,153,000 after acquiring an additional 694,540 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

