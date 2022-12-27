Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 911 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Professional worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Professional by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 763,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 160,889 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 51,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Professional stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.18. Professional Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

Professional ( NASDAQ:PFHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. Professional had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

