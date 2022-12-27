Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $375,000 Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Axonics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Axonics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after buying an additional 164,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axonics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,221,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Axonics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 996,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axonics Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Axonics stock opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.