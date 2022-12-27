Ellsworth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Northeast Bank worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 197.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 54,159 shares during the period. Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 99.4% during the second quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 249.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42,832 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBN opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

