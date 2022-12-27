Ellsworth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMBK stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $469.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 21.36%. Research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Cathy G. Ackermann bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $144,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,765.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 729 shares of company stock worth $20,981. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

