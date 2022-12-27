Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $24.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of ERF opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $720.53 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

