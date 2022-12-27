Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.47.

Entergy Stock Up 0.6 %

ETR opened at $113.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.83.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

