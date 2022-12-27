Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $34.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,191,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,652,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,887,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.