Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Tesla in a report released on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Tesla Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla has a 12-month low of $121.02 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.