Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,156 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.