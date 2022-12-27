Ethereum Classic Trading Up 2.2% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $16.04 or 0.00095264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and $73.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,837.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000444 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00416107 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021144 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00864226 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00611396 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00258770 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00234131 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,653,726 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.