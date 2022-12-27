Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on January 13th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Exchange Income Stock Performance
Exchange Income stock opened at C$52.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$586.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$536.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
