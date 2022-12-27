Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on January 13th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Exchange Income stock opened at C$52.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$586.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$536.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exchange Income Company Profile

EIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.44.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.