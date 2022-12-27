Extendicare Inc. (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Extendicare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$6.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$550.64 million and a P/E ratio of 656.00. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$6.47 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.99.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$308.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXE. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

