F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Receives $2.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on F45 Training to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $3.08 on Thursday. F45 Training has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.41). F45 Training had a negative net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.87%. The business had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F45 Training will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F45 Training Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Further Reading

