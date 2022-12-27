FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 167 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,709,000 after purchasing an additional 113,826 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.