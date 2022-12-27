FAS Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.4% of FAS Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

