FAS Wealth Partners Buys 24,621 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 175.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

