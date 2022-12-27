FAS Wealth Partners Has $1.78 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FAS Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573,609 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,239 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

