FAS Wealth Partners Has $1.91 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LLY opened at $367.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

