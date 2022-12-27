FAS Wealth Partners Has $5.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FAS Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

