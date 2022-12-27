FedEx Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for FedEx in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $13.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

NYSE FDX opened at $175.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.59. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

