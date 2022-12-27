Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $945,771,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

FIS opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

