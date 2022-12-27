Financial Survey: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) versus Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Navitas Semiconductor and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 105.94%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.73%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -118.66% -39.62% -27.00% Everspin Technologies 14.68% 28.84% 20.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Everspin Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 18.43 -$152.68 million ($0.60) -5.80 Everspin Technologies $55.15 million 1.94 $4.34 million $0.45 11.71

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Navitas Semiconductor on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, and aerospace markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

