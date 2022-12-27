FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 667 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

