FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $334.31 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

