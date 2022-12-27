FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 101 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $203,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $565.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $577.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.