FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.