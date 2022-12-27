FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 24,784 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,446,000. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,548,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 271,968 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,898,000.

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

