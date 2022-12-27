FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,016 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 228.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 135.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,951,000 after purchasing an additional 742,313 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,667,000 after purchasing an additional 700,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 43,200.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,593,000 after purchasing an additional 518,400 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

