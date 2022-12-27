FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 95 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 328,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after acquiring an additional 49,855 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 199,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 43.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

