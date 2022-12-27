FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.0 %

CAT opened at $239.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $241.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.45.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

