FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,405,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 421.2% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $726.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $739.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $670.89.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

