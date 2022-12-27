FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

