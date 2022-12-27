FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

