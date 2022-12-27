FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

