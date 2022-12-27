FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

