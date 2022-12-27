FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.2% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,581 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,921,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,399,000 after buying an additional 1,851,821 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

