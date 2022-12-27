FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

