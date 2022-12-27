FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.08% of FinVolution Group worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FINV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $417.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

