First Bancorp (FBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
First Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.
First Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Insider Transactions at First Bancorp
In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of First Bancorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on FBNC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.