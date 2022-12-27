First Bancorp (FBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBNC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.