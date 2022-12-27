First Financial Corp IN Acquires 206 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 936.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VBK stock opened at $200.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

