First Financial Corp IN Buys 257 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $182.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $206.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.01.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

