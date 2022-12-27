First Financial Corp IN Buys 294 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

