First Financial Corp IN Buys 352 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

